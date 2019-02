- Charlotte Flair announced on tonight's WWE SmackDown that she will be at Monday's WWE RAW from Philadelphia. Flair said she's going to RAW so Vince McMahon can present her with the RAW Women's Title. Above is video from Flair's promo on SmackDown from her hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.

As noted, this week's RAW featured a storyline where Rousey laid down the title in front of Stephanie McMahon, hoping to force Vince to reinstate Becky Lynch so they can have the match at WrestleMania 35, which is currently Flair vs. Rousey. Flair is hoping a new champion will be crowned on RAW now that Rousey "dropped it" this week. Monday's RAW will be the final red brand show before WWE Fastlane. As we've noted, The Q Arena in Cleveland has Flair, Rousey and Lynch advertised to make appearances at Fastlane.

- As noted, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy reunited on tonight's SmackDown to defeat The Bar in tag team action. The WWE Stats page notes that this was the first 2-on-2 tag team match on the blue brand for The Hardy Boys in more than 10 years. Their last win as a tag team on SmackDown was against Big Show and WWE Hall of Famer Edge on the January 2, 2009 episode.

- Tonight's SmackDown main event saw Kevin Owens and Kofi Kingston defeat WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and Rowan in tag team action. This came after Vince McMahon pulled Kofi from the WWE Title match at Fastlane, replacing him with the returning Owens. The match ended when Owens hit a Stunner on Bryan for the pin.

Owens previously used a Stunner on Seth Rollins during an August 2018 RAW match. Austin wrote on Twitter that the move was "very interesting" and he later knocked Owens' Stunner after he used it during the 2017 Royal Rumble pay-per-view against Roman Reigns, writing, "Damn. I guess I gotta teach @FightOwensFight how to do a GD Stone Cold Stunner. Put some stink on it, kid." Austin would also speak about the move on his podcast, but he's been vocal about being a fan of Owens.

Owens took to Twitter after tonight's SmackDown win and tweeted Austin, saying he finally figured out how to execute the Stone Cold Stunner. He wrote, "Hey @steveaustinBSR, I finally figured it out!"

