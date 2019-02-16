- Above are the top 5 moments from last night's episode of Impact. Beginning at number five: Willie Mack beats Ethan Page, Team AAA defeats Team Impact, Sami Callihan destroys Rich Swann, Taya Valkyrie retains the Impact Knockouts Championship, and at number one, Johnny Impact retains the Impact World Championship.

- The following matches and segments were announced for next week's Impact:

* Eli Drake vs. Eddie Edwards

* Alisha Edwards vs. Delilah Doom

* Rascalz vs. Desi Hit Squad

* Impact World Champion Johnny Impact will kick off the show.

- Last night, Taya Valkyrie was able to retain the Impact Knockouts Championship in a Street Fight against her rival, Tessa Blanchard. Valkyrie would win the match by hitting a double stomp through a table, which you can see below.