Kofi Kingston recently spoke with The Canton Repository and said The New Day works so well together because their chemistry is unbelievable. Kofi said he has not argued with Xavier Woods and Big E once since they were put together almost 5 years ago.

"The stars aligned, and our chemistry is unbelievable. When we go out there, we're having genuine fun. We're not just characters going out there acting like it; it's actual fun we're having, and people feel that energy and want to be a part of it," Kofi said. "We've been traveling together for almost five years now, and we've never gotten into a fight ever. We all have the same interests and same hobbies, and we all want to be the best and at the forefront of sports entertainment in WWE. We're fortunate to be in that position."

Kofi also talked about what WWE Chairman Vince McMahon saw when the group brought their original idea to him - three preachers serving up the gospel of positivity.

"From the very inception of New Day, we told Vince McMahon no matter what he gave us we would be able to make it work, because we believe in the chemistry we had," Kofi said. "Going back and forth with Vince, we had a very different idea of what we wanted it to be. The idea he came back with, we said, 'OK, he's really gonna test us on this guarantee we gave him of making anything he gave us work.' But we just kept doing it, and we evoked a lot of emotion from people, and really, that was what it was all about. Eventually, we kind of got to do what we first wanted, and over time it turned into what it is now."

Kofi has been with WWE for around 12 years now. He said he's trying to do this for as long as he can, when asked where he sees himself in the next decade or so.

"Who knows, man. Who knows. I'm just trying to do this as long as I can. I'm still having a lot of fun. Being with Woods and Big E is definitely the most fun I've had in my career. I was talking to E about it the other day, and I said, 'I thought I was having fun the first six years of my career.' Then I met the New Day, and I realize what having fun actually means," Kofi said. "It's been amazing with these guys. We're always looking for different ways to keep our finger on the pulse of pop culture and implement that in what we say and how we entertain. I can't tell you where the future is gonna go, but I can tell you it will be fun."

Source: The Canton Rep