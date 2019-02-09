Kurt Angle did a fan Q&A on his Facebook page where he discussed what his most trying match was, the most dangerous submission he was in, the most days he was on the road, and what was going through his head during his WWE debut at Survivor Series in 1999. You can read highlights from the Q&A below:

What his most trying match was:

"The one-hour iron man match with Brock Lesnar. It was intense and so was Brock. Not to mention my sister passed away the night before. That match was two world class athletes going toe-to-toe for 60 mins. Intense."

The most days he has been on the road:

"23 days. That was back in 2004. 16 matches in 16 cities, five autograph signings in different cities, and two travel days on the road to home."

See Also Kurt Angle Comments On Intergender Wrestling, Lack Of Depth With His Current Gimmick In WWE

The most dangerous submission maneuver he has been locked in:

"Armbars are the nastiest. Probably because your arms are smaller and will snap faster than your legs. Second...getting choked out."

What was going on in his mind when he debuted in WWE:

"I had no idea what to do, I just did what I was told. In this business, being a great leader also entails being a great follower at first. I was an excellent follower when I started. I listened extremely well when my career began. And that morphed into me being an excellent leader years later."