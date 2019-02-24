Earlier this month it was reported WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey (along with Sonya Deville) would be joining next season's Total Divas. The Bella Twins are stepping out to focus more on their spin-off, Total Bellas. Lana and Rusev were removed from the show because they were apparently "hated" by the E! demographic.

After the news broke, Lana appeared on Lillian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast to explain how they were bumped off the show.

"When I first was told [that we would no longer be on Total Divas], Kevin Dunn is so great, and we were basically told that we were a shoo-in and that we were incredible on this season," Lana said. "I was told that he loved me, that Murray, which is the production company who produces the show, loves me, WWE loves me, WWE loves us, that we should be working on our spin-off show. So that was like, oh, we're doing it. And then, apparently, they had a meeting with the E [Network] executives, and there's a whole bunch of new E! executives now, and when Kevin Dunn told me that E! Executives took a poll and we are strongly disliked by the E! demographic. They do not like us, and that, basically, I'm hated, we're hated, and the E! executives thought our stories were very slapstick. They were a strong no. The executives were a strong no. I was shocked."

In the video above, Lana posted another "I'm Salty" episode on her and Rusev's YouTube channel about the E! show and Ronda Rousey supposedly taking her spot.

"I have read on the internet, rumor has it that Ronda Rousey is possibly taking my spot on Total Divas. Are you kidding me?" Lana questions. "Look, you're the 'Baddest Woman on the Planet,' shattered every glass ceiling, you sell out every single PPV, and apparently, we got this FOX deal because of Ronda Rousey! Didn't know that, but I guess that's what it is. You're the 'Baddest Woman on the Planet,' congratulations, you came in third place in the Olympics, you got a bronze medal, so, technically, you're not the best, not number one, but anyways. Now you're a reality star? I thought all you did was diss reality stars? Diss, the Bellas, and now you're taking my spot on Total Divas! Yes, I'm salty!"

Lana continued on that Rousey is no reality star and won't ever be as entertaining as the Ravishing Russian.

"You know what? I'm so proud of you being the 'Baddest Woman on the Planet,' but let me tell you, you're no reality star," Lana said. "And guess what? One thing you will never ever, ever, ever be is as entertaining as me. ... I literally yet have been entertained by you on RAW, every time you grab that mic I [fall asleep]."

