Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson Talk When The Club Ended In WWE, All Elite Wrestling

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson spoke with Chris Van Vliet about when they felt The Club ended in WWE and their thoughts on All Elite Wrestling. Here are some of the highlights:

When did The Club officially come to an end?

Karl Anderson: "When AJ Styles got drafted to SmackDown and the story stopped. There you go."

Luke Gallows: "It came to a screeching halt."

Karl Anderson: "When the writers decided it needed to stop."

Luke Gallows: "Well, we could have continued, but you need some screen time, you know what I mean brother?"

See Also AEW Is Reportedly Down To Two "Legitimate" Television Deals

Their thoughts on AEW:

Luke Gallows: "We're happy for our friends, we think those guys will do great. They've done great around the world. We wish we could have them here with us, but we wish them the best in their new endeavor."

Karl Anderson: "Happy for our friends, happy for the industry and I hope everybody succeeds."

Gallows and Anderson also did some wrestler impressions and talk if they get enough TV time. You can check out the full interview in the video above.