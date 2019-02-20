- Above is video of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville talking to the WWE reporter after Rose's non-title win over SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka on last night's SmackDown episode. Deville and Rose aren't surprised about Rose's win over Asuka. They talk about being just as deserving of the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles as Sasha Banks and Bayley because they lasted just as long in the Elimination Chamber. Rose says they will get those titles from Banks and Bayley but in the meantime, they are focused on taking the title from Asuka.

- The following was taped for today's WWE NXT UK episode at 3pm ET on the WWE Network:

* Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch appear

* Rhea Ripley vs. NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm

* Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews vs. The Coffey Brothers

- The following matches and segments have been announced for tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network:

* Roderick Strong vs. Aleister Black

* Mia Yim vs. Xia Li

* Matt Riddle speaks out on his future

* A special announcement will be made

* The Velveteen Dream vs. NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano with the title on the line

- As noted, The Miz and Shane McMahon will get their rematch from SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at the March 10 WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Miz tweeted the following to thank Shane for granting the rematch: