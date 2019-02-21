Last August, Matt Hardy's wife, Reby Hardy appeared on Busted Open and spoke about her husband, who was going through a transitional period at the time where he was stepping away from the ring to rehabilitate his back and hip. She also noted his WWE contract would be up in March of this year.

"Matt is good. Matt is right now going through a bit of a transitional period," Hardy said. "He's not really sure what he's going to be doing. His contract is up in March, which I'm not sure many people are aware of. But there's sort of a decision to be made at this point as to whether or not he should continue his in-ring career or if he should pursue something different, which he would totally be up for and would be excited to do, I feel like."

Earlier today, Hardy tweeted out photos from 2014 when he held titles in two different indie promotions and wrote how he felt "comfortable" working outside of WWE.

"#TBT 2014 As both the MCW Wrestling & Extreme Rising Champion, whilst working dozens of territories. I've always felt comfortable outside of the WWE."

Hardy would respond to an individual who said that will probably be a tweet he'll be forced to delete. The WWE Superstar replied it was quite the opposite and noted he has 11 days left on his WWE contract.

"Not a threat at all, just a fact. I have 11 days left on my current deal. I love WWE, but I'm 100% comfortable being outside the walls of pro wrestling's 'Alexandria' Safe-Zone. I'm a born survivalist. My previous tweet will nevah face deletion."

Last month, Hardy noted he was "physically greenlit" to return to the ring.

