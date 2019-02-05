Segment Announced For Next Week's WWE SmackDown, Heavy Machinery In Dark Match, WrestleMania Axxess

- As seen in the video above, WWE's YouTube channel has released a brief ad showing what will be offered at WrestleMania Axxess this year. As previously noted, WrestleMania Axxess will take place from Thursday, April 4 through Monday, April 8 at Brooklyn Pier 12 in Brooklyn, NY.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Everett, Washington saw Heavy Machinery's Otis & Tucker defeat SAnitY.

- As seen in the tweet below, it was announced on tonight's SmackDown that The Usos will be guests on next week's installment of McMiz TV, hosted by Shane McMahon & The Miz. The Miz & Shane McMahon will defend their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Usos at WWE Elimination Chamber on February 17.