Mickie James was recently interviewed by WSVN-TV Entertainment Reporter Chris Van Vliet.

Her recent Twitter feud with Becky Lynch:

"Relax folks, it's Twitter. Come on! I mean it's cool, she's the man. That's cool. And I'm the woman. I said it there and I'll say it again, women have always been the dominant sex. So if you want to do this whole 'I'm the man' thing which I think went out in 2010, if you want to bring that back, that's cool. But I'm a woman, I'm a grown ass woman, you know what I mean? And I'm proud of it. I love Becky though, I do respect her. I think she's fantastic, she amazingly talented. I'm just better."

Being a pioneer of the women's evolution:

"There was a difference between the girls who went out and did gravy bowl matches and granted we were all asked to do some of that stuff but I think even still, the matches that I would have with Beth Phoenix or Trish Stratus they were held at different standards. I don't think there was ever at any time when the boys in the locker room, at least when I went out there, would say this isn't going to be a good match. I think they knew because I trained with all guys. There weren't a whole lot of girls working the independent circuit when I started. There were only a handful of really good girls that you could go out there and work with. So I had to work with most of the guys and train with most of the guys so I learned to work like one of the guys. I didn't want to be good for a girl, I wanted to be as good if not better than all the guys."