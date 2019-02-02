Mojo Rawley Speaks About Rob Gronkowski Possibly Joining WWE, A Match With NFL's Tom Brady

TMZ Sports caught up with WWE's Mojo Rawley, to talk about his close friend, Rob Gronkowski, potentially joining the WWE long-term once this NFL season concludes. As seen in the video above, Rawley admitted that he would be thrilled if Gronk was working alongside him in WWE. However, for the time being, Rawley says Gronk is completely focused on this Sunday's Superbowl 53.

"All I know is, whatever he does next, or what he's doing currently, he's gonna be the best at," Rawley said. "He works really hard. He's doing his thing and we'll see how it shakes out. But I know he's not thinking about anything else other than the Superbowl right now. If he came to join me in the WWE would I be happy? Yes, I would be very happy. I would be very ecstatic. That would be awesome but he's gotta do what's best for him and right now, what's best for him is winning the Superbowl on Sunday...If you're in the WWE, you're a superstar. It's not easy to get in, but would he be awesome? I think it would be a good fit for him, yes, for sure."

Rawley also considered the idea of a match with accomplished NFL quarterback for the New England Patriots, Tom Brady. Rawley told TMZ Sports that he'd rather not pursue that challenge, mostly out of concern that he would be "damaging greatness" if he were to hurt Brady during the match.

"I wouldn't really wanna wrestle [Tom] Brady," Rawley admitted. "I'd feel like I was, like, damaging greatness. Nah, I don't wanna hurt the guy. I respect him too much, but if he steps in the ring, he's got in coming. That's what happens."

As previously reported, WWE COO Triple H is uncertain how serious Gronk is about a run in the WWE, but "the door is open for him."

"Rob is very close with one of our stars, Mojo Rawley," Triple H said. "We've met a few times, and he's actually come down to the Performance Center and even done stuff with us at WrestleMania. He's a great guy, an incredible player, and it's hard not to root for him. I'll be watching him, but that's also because my wife is a massive Patriots fan. Gronk has mentioned WWE before, that he loves it and said had so much fun doing it. I don't know if it's something he'd be seriously interested in, but that's how the conversation started with Ronda Rousey, too. Certainly the door is open for him at WWE."

