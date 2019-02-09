- As seen in the video above, a new advertisement for Miz & Mrs. is now available and it revealed that new episodes will begin this April on the USA Network.
- Becky Lynch appeared at tonight's SmackDown house show in Dekalb, IL and interfered in a match between Asuka & Charlotte Flair. The video quality isn't great, but you can view the run in below:
SHE'S HERE!!!! SHE'S HERE!!!! pic.twitter.com/9v8etrQxOB— Alex Leslie (@HurriKane_Jr_88) February 10, 2019
- Earlier today, Kairi Sane did a meet and greet with some fans at Friendly Neighborhood Comics in Bellingham, Massachusetts. Sane retweeted some of her favorite photos from the event, as seen below:
Ahoy????— KAIRI SANE?? (@KairiSaneWWE) February 9, 2019
We are pirates!!???????? https://t.co/S3DZDFDAuy
Ahoy!!?? I love you guys???? https://t.co/qzb2zlRqZi— KAIRI SANE?? (@KairiSaneWWE) February 9, 2019