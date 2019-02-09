- As seen in the video above, a new advertisement for Miz & Mrs. is now available and it revealed that new episodes will begin this April on the USA Network.

- Becky Lynch appeared at tonight's SmackDown house show in Dekalb, IL and interfered in a match between Asuka & Charlotte Flair. The video quality isn't great, but you can view the run in below:

- Earlier today, Kairi Sane did a meet and greet with some fans at Friendly Neighborhood Comics in Bellingham, Massachusetts. Sane retweeted some of her favorite photos from the event, as seen below: