NJPW New Beginning In Sapporo Results (2/3): Tetsuya Naito In Action, Multiple Titles Defended

NJPW The New Beginning in Sapporo (Night Two) took place earlier today with Tetsuya Naito defeating Taichi to retain the IWGP Intercontinental Championship in the main event. Below are the full results:

* Toa Henare defeated Yota Tsuji

* Manabu Nakanishi and Tiger Mask defeated Ayato Yoshida and Shota Umino

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Ren Narita defeated Takashi Iizuka and Taka Michinoku

* Togi Makabe, Ryusuke Taguchi, Tomoaki Honma, and Toru Yano defeated Guerillas of Destiny, Taiji Ishimori, and Yujiro Takahashi

* Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, and Chase Owens defeated Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and YOSHI-HASHI

* Shingo Takagi and BUSHI (c) defeated El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship)

* EVIL and SANADA (c) defeated Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr. (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Tetsuya Naito (c) defeated Taichi to retain the (IWGP Intercontinental Title)

NJPW's next tour is Road to The New Beginning, which runs from February 6 through February 9. Then on February 11 it's The New Beginning in Osaka. Here's the card for that show:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Jay White (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

* Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Ryusuke Taguchi (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Bad Luck Fale

* Toru Yano & Togi Makabe vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa

* Yoshi-Hashi & Tomoaki Honma vs. Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi

* Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI vs. El Desperado, Taichi, and Yoshinobu Kanemura

* EVIL & SANADA vs. Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino

* Jushin Thunder Liger, Satoshi Kojima, and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Minoru Suzuki, TAKA Michinoku, and Takashi Iizuka