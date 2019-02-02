NJPW The New Beginning USA Nashville Results (2/2): Lifeblood Vs. CHAOS, Marty Scrull In Action

NJPW The New Beginning USA took place tonight at the War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The main event was an Elimination Tag Match with Lifeblood (Tracy Williams, David Finlay, and Juice Robinson) defeating CHAOS (Rocky Romero, Chuckie T, and Trent Beretta).

Below are the full results from tonight's show:

* Karl Fredericks defeated Alex Coughlin

* Shane Taylor and Lance Archer defeated Johnathan Gresham and Colt Cabana

* Great-O-Kharn defeated Harlem Bravado

* Marty Scrull defeated Clark Connors

* Jeff Cobb defeated Brody King

* Tracy Williams, David Finlay, Juice Robinson defeated Rocky Romero, Chuckie T, and Trent Beretta (Elimination Tag Match)