NJPW The New Beginning USA Charlotte Results (2/1): Juice Robinson Defends Against Trent Beretta

NJPW The New Beginning USA took place last night at the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Juice Robinson retained his title against Trent Baretta in the main event.

Below are the full results from tonight's show:

* Karl Fredericks and Clark Connors went to a time limit draw

* Colt Cabana and John Skyler defeated Lance Archer and Shane Taylor

* Great-O-Kharn defeated Tracer X

* Brody King and Marty Scurll defeated Jonathan Gresham and Jeff Cobb

* Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Alex Coughlin

* Tracy Williams and David Finlay defeated Rocky Romero and Chuckie T

* Juice Robinson (c) defeated Trent Baretta (IWGP US Heavyweight Championship Match)

Super cool moment from the super dope @trentylocks vs Juice Robinson match from @njpw1972 's New Beginnings USA! Great match! pic.twitter.com/5dJzVKd6DK — Jeff Griffith (@JeffFromWV) February 2, 2019

The next The New Beginning event is later tonight at the War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the full card:

* Karl Fredericks vs. Alex Coughlin

* Johnathan Gresham and Colt Cabana vs. Shane Taylor and Lance Archer

* Harlem Bravado vs. Great-O-Kharn

* Clark Connors vs. Marty Scrull

* Jeff Cobb vs. Brody King

* Tracy Williams, David Finlay, Juice Robinson vs. Rocky Romero, Chuckie T, and Trent Beretta (Elimination Tag Match)