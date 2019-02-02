NJPW The New Beginning In Sapporo (2/2): Kazuchika Okada And Hiroshi Tanahashi Team Up

NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo (Night One) took place earlier today with Jay White and Bad Luck Fale defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada in the main event. Tanahashi would tap out to White's figure-four deathlock. Below are the full results:

* Ren Narita defeated Yuya Uemura

* Toa Henare and Manabu Nakanishi defeated Shota Umino and Ayato Yoshida

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Tiger Mask defeated Takashi Iizuka and TAKA Michinoku

* Toru Yano, Ryusuke Taguchi, YOSHI-HASHI, Tomoaki Honma, and Togi Makabe defeated Chase Owens, Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi, and The Guerrillas of Destiny

* Taichi, El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated BUSHI, Shingo Takagi and Tetsuya Naito

* Minoru Suzuki defeated SANADA

* EVIL defeated Zack Sabre Jr.

* Jay White and Bad Luck Fale defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada

NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo (Night Two) will take place tomorrow, here's the full card:

* Tetusya Naito (c) vs. Taichi (IWGP Intercontinental Title)

* SANADA & EVIL (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Jr. (IWGP Tag Team Titles)

* Shingo Takagi & BUSHI (c) vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles)

* Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Yoshi-Hashi vs. Jay White, Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale

* Ryuske Taguchi, Tomoaki Honma, Toru Yano, Togi Makabe vs. Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa

* Tiger Mask & Manabu Nakanishi vs. Shota Umino & Ayato Yoshida

* Ren Narita & Horoyoshi Tenzan vs. TAKA Michinoku & Takashi Iizuka

* Toa Henare vs. Yota Tsuji