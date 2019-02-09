NWA Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis was at the Ring of Honor tapings in Lakeland, where it was announced that Marty Scrull will be his opponent for the NWA World Championship at The Crockett Cup. At first, Aldis thought that Scrull was going to be his partner for the Crockett Cup, instead, Scrull challenged him for the title.

NWA and Ring of Honor are joining forces to bring back The Crockett Cup. The classic tag-team tournament is being held at at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina on April 27, 2019.

See Also Nick Aldis On Falling Out And Reconciliation With Jeff Jarrett, What It Means To Be NWA Champion

It was also announced earlier in Lakeland that Marty Scrull will be facing Kenny King at ROH 17th Anniversary on March 15 at Sam Town's Live in Las Vegas.