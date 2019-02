Ring of Honor announced their second match for ROH 17th Anniversary, Kenny King vs. Marty Scurll. The new match was announced during Ring of Honor's TV tapings in Lakeland.

The first match was reported earlier, ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. Brody King & PCO. The match will only change if the Briscoes lose the title and PCO and King will face whoever is champion at the time.

ROH 17th Anniversary will be taking place at Sam Town's Live in Las Vegas on March 15.