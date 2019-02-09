Ring of Honor announced the first match for its next PPV, ROH 17th Anniversary at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas.

It will be ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. Brody King & PCO. The event takes place on March 15, so the match is based on if the Briscoes are still champions by then, otherwise PCO & King will face the new champions.

The two teams have already crossed paths, brawling shortly after PCO & King won this year's 12-team ROH Tag Wars tournament. Due to winning the tournament, Villain Enterprises will also be representing at the NWA Crocket Cup on April 27 in Concord, North Carolina.

Although no other matches have been announced, the follow names are scheduled to appear at the PPV: ROH World Champion Jay Lethal, ROH World TV Champion Jeff Cobb, ROH Women of Honor World Champion Kelly Klein, ROH World Six-Man Champions The Kingdom, Marty Scurll, Dalton Castle & The Boys, Rush, Bandido, Mark Haskins, Kenny King, Shane Taylor, Silas Young, and Jonathan Gresham.