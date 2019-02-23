As previously reported, WWE announced that NXT stars Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will be returning to this week's WWE SmackDown. Gargano is scheduled to face Cesaro in one-on-one action.

Ricochet and Aleister Black will also be on this week's SmackDown, where they will take on Rusev (w/ Lana) and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The four of them reacted to the news on Twitter. Johnny Gargano wrote, "Let's start checking off all of those dream matches you never knew you needed until right now. This Tuesday on SmackDown Live Johnny Wrestling vs Swiss Cyborg."

The NXT Champion shared Gargano's reaction and wrote: "The best leaders know when and how to delegate."

Ricochet replied to WWE's announcement with, "Sweet! Hey Ally, what's are tag name gonna be?!"

Aleister Black also replied to WWE's tweet, stating, "Straight before the lions we go." You can read each of their statements below:

