- Above, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville celebrated National Pizza Day by getting some deep dish pizza while in Chicago. The duo will team up next Sunday in the Women's Tag Elimination Chamber match against Sasha Banks & Bayley, Nia Jax & Tamina, Billie Kay & Peyton Royce, Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan, and Carmella & Naomi to determine the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Champions.

- Here are next week's new additions to the WWE Network, including the debut of the documentary about Mark Henry, The Mark Henry Story.

* Monday - The Edge and Christian Show (11 pm ET)

* Tuesday - 205 Live (10 pm ET)

* Wednesday - NXT UK (3 pm ET), NXT (8 pm ET)

* Friday - This Week in WWE (7:30 pm ET)

* Sunday - Elimination Chamber Kickoff (6 pm ET), WWE Elimination Chamber PPV (7 pm ET), and The Mark Henry Story (10:30 pm ET)

- As noted, after the two had a run-in on RAW a couple weeks back, Dean Ambrose is scheduled to face Nia Jax at a WWE live event in Jonesboro, Arkansas on February 22 in a "Intergender Special Attraction. Paige commented on the upcoming match, "Yessss an actual intergender match! Couldn't be happier for my girl Nia Jax killing it every damn day! You better werkkkk sis!"