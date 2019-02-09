- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 feature shocking Elimination Chamber Match moments. The group included: Ted DiBiase Jr. pinning then-Legacy member Randy Orton, John Morrison dropping from the top of the chamber to pin Sheamus, and the Wyatt's showing up to help Orton pin John Cena.

- Cosmopolitan did a "Where is she now?" article on Paige as the former WWE Divas Champion helps promote Fighting with My Family. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last week and was a surprise hit. The movie will open in theaters on Friday, February 22.

- Former WWE star, Eva Marie, was voted off last night's reality competition, Celebrity Big Brother. In the video below, Marie said she had a feeling it was her time to go, but was proud of her appearance on the show.