Pentagon Jr. And Fenix Finish Up With MLW

Over the weekend at Come Hell or High Water in Atlanta, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks made a surprise appearance. After the main event between Pentagon Jr. & Fenix vs. Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian, Nick and Matt Jackson made their way out and invited Pentagon Jr. and Fenix to wrestle for AEW.

It's likely Pentagon and Fenix will appear at AEW Double or Nothing on May 25 in Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Yesterday, MLW CEO Court Bauer thanked Pentagon and Fenix for their time in MLW, reigning as tag champs for over seven months. Bauer continued, "Wherever you go next always know you both are 1000000000% leyendas de Lucha Libre!" so it looks like the duo is finished up with MLW.

I want to thank @PENTAELZEROM @ReyFenixMx for an extraordinary 7+ months as the @MLW World Tag Team Champions. Mas chingons! MLW will always embrace you as family as you helped build this house. Wherever you go next always know you both are 1000000000% leyendas de Lucha Libre! — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) February 4, 2019

According to Lucha Central, the deal with AEW was not exclusive as the duo currently works for AAA, CMLL, Impact, and Lucha Underground (if a fifth season is filmed).

Although the timing of Pentagon and Fenix finishing up with MLW is curious, it may just be a coincidence. Both have multiple dates still in Mexico and were at the most recent tapings for Impact Wrestling.