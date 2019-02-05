Photo: Mustafa Ali Suffers Nasty Black Eye During WWE SmackDown Match With Randy Orton

Mustafa Ali suffered a nasty black eye during his match with Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown Live tonight.

WWE posted the photo below on Instagram, writing, "Check out the after effects of facing @randyorton courtesy of @mustafaaliwwe! #SDLive."

Orton defeated Ali after an RKO to win the match. Since pinning Daniel Bryan in a tag team match on the December 18th episode of SmackDown Live, Ali has yet to win a match on television.

Ali will compete in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship against champion Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles and Orton. The event takes place on Sunday, February 17th at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.