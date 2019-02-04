Photo: Top WWE Elimination Chamber Match Spoiled?

Local advertisements in the Houston area feature the graphic below, which reveals all of the teams involved in the WWE Elimination Chamber match for the The Women's Tag Team Championship.

The teams officially announced for the match so far are The IIconics, Tamina & Nia Jax, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan. The advertisement also lists Sasha Banks & Bayley, as well as the team of Naomi & Carmella.

Sasha Banks and Bayley are scheduled to face Alicia Fox & Nikki Cross on tonight's RAW to qualify for the match. On SmackDown, teams have been able to simply declare themselves in the match, so it's likely that Naomi & Carmella will announce themselves in the bout this week.

The WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view takes place on February 17 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.