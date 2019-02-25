Wrestling Inc. has confirmed that former TNA World Heavyweight Champion James Storm is backstage at tonight's RAW in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena.

Tonight's RAW will feature a birthday celebration for Ric Flair. While Storm does have history with Flair in TNA, as they were both part of the the Fortune stable, the impression that we got is that he is just visiting friends since he lives in the area and won't be appearing on the show. Storm was also backstage at a RAW taping last April in Atlanta.

As we first exclusively reported this afternoon, Sting, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat and Shawn Michaels are also at tonight's show for Flair's celebration. Paul Heyman, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are also reportedly backstage.

Storm has maintained a low profile since leaving Impact Wrestling in January of 2018. While he has been wrestling at some independent shows, he told Busted Open Radio last September that he is still interested in a WWE run.

"[Triple H] basically told me [in 2015] 'look, go get your life straight and then get yourself in the best shape you can and in two years let's see if when can do business again.' Now if you follow me on social media you can see I'm in the best shape I've ever been in my entire career," Storm said. "And its just one of those things where it comes down to basically kinda want to prove it to myself as well."