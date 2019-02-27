- Above is video of Sarah Schreiber talking to WWE United States Champion R-Truth and Carmella after Truth successfully brought back John Cena's US Open Challenge on last night's SmackDown. Truth retained his title over Andrade and Rey Mysterio in a Triple Threat. Schreiber asked if Truth made Cena proud.

"I made him damn proud, you know what I'm saying? At first it was a dilemma but I had a quick comeuppance after I talked to Carmella and she said, 'You're brave too, John Cena would fight both of them.' I was like, no thank you, no thank you, but she said 'You're brave, too.' We're a team like that, she supports me, gives me my strength, gives me that support, you know what I'm saying? My idol John Cena would've done the same thing, right?," Truth said.

- Today's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network at 3pm ET will feature the following matches:

* Tyler Bate vs. Jack Gallagher

* WALTER vs. Kassius Ohno

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. NXT UK Tag Team Champions Zack Gibson and James Drake with the titles on the line

- The following matches and segments were taped for tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network:

* Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic

* Aliyah and Vanessa Borne vs. Xia Li and Taynara Conti

* Mia Yim vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler in a non-title match

* Appearances by new NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream, Johnny Gargano and others

NXT spoilers fro tonight are at this link.

- The Topps 2019 WWE Champions trading cards will go on sale Thursday, March 7. Some packs in the set will feature special autographed cards from Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Fandango, Tyler Breeze and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. Below is a plug for the series from Topps: