Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose talking to Kayla Braxton after last night's WWE SmackDown. Braxton asks about the disadvantage of starting Sunday's Elimination Chamber match first with the team of Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Deville responded, "Disadvantage? We're going to be the first ones in and the last ones out. That's what champions do and come Sunday, we will be the champions."

Deville and Rose also commented on Sasha Banks re-injuring her shoulder on RAW, calling it "amazing" because that's just one less person they will have to worry about as they look to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* Dominik Dijakovic vs. Shane Thorne

* The Street Profits vs. Humberto Carrillo & Stacey Ervin Jr.

* Aliyah vs. Taynara Conti

* Ricochet vs. Adam Cole

* Appearances by Vanessa Borne, Kassius Ohno and others

- RAW Superstar Natalya has her eye on a possible match with SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka now that Charlotte Flair (and Becky Lynch) have earned title shots from RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

Natalya wrote on Twitter, "Smackdown girls coming over to #Raw to face our women's champion? I want to play that game......"

