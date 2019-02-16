- As seen in the video above, WWE's YouTube page has released the entire WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match from the 2010 Elimination Chamber PPV. The finish would see John Cena put Triple H in the STF submission for a tapout victory, however, Vince McMahon would appear at the conclusion of the match and announce another immediate WWE Title match between Batista & John Cena. Batista would come out on top and leave the 2010 Elimination Chamber PPV as the WWE Champion.

- Warner Bros. Entertainment announced that their film Dune, which features Dave Bautista in a major role, is set to release on November 20, 2020. Batista is scheduled to begin filming Dune in March of this year, but that does not necessarily rule out a return to in-ring competition.

- As seen in the tweet below, WWE Shop is now offering camouflage raglans & baseball caps that feature symbols for both the NXT World Champion Tommaso Ciampa & "The Man" Becky Lynch. Ciampa took a liking to the attire and wrote, "The Greatest Sports Entertainer of All Time AND The Baddest Man on the Planet...You've outdone yourself, atWWEShop. They are not worthy." You can see the full tweet below: