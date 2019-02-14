- Above, WWE looked at Vince McMahon suspending Becky Lynch and adding Charlotte to the WrestleMania match against WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. The video also took at look at the reactions from Charlotte, Lynch, and Rousey on social media.

- As noted, Steve Austin was on MMA Tonight to talk about the comparisons between himself and Becky Lynch. Austin said he saw a lot of Lynch in himself and felt her gimmick was "money." On Twitter, Lynch responded to the WWE Hall of Famer, "Somewhere down the road we'll have to [have a beer] together."

- Earlier today, TMZ reported Jimmy Uso was arrested in Detroit, Michigan this week after a drunken incident with police. His wife, Naomi, was reportedly driving down the wrong side of a one-way street when the two were pulled over by police in a 2018 Dodge Journey, which smelled of alcohol. While police were talking to Naomi, Uso got out of the car and "squared up" with police like he wanted to fight, also removing his jacket and shirt. Uso ended up listening to police commands, but he was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction. He was taken to jail and later released on bond. A fan on Twitter said they had been checking Twitter all day to see if Naomi was okay and the WWE Superstar responded, "Yes dear, we are safe and ok, thank you and love y'all."