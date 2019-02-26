- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown from Charlotte, NC in this new video.

- WWE is celebrating a social media milestone of 40 million subscribers and 30 billion video views. The channel, which launched in May 2007, currently has 40,036,054 subscribers with 30,285,684,820 video views. Below is WWE's announcement on the milestone:

WWE's YouTube channel hits 40 million subscribers and 30 billion views WWE's official YouTube channel reached two more major milestones this week when it gained its 40 millionth subscriber and hit more than 30 billion views on the popular video site. With highlights from Raw, SmackDown LIVE, pay-per-views, NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live, exclusive interview clips, WWE Now, as well as original series, such as WWE Formerly Known As, My Son/Daughter is a WWE Superstar, WWE Game Night and more, WWE's YouTube channel is an amazing destination for any member of the WWE Universe! Thank you to the WWE Universe for helping us hit these huge milestones!

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to Twitter today to send a warning to Batista. As noted, Batista returned to WWE on last night's RAW and attacked The Nature Boy to send a message to Triple H, apparently to begin their feud for WrestleMania 35.

Flair wrote, "I Want To Thank @WWE For Throwing Such A Wonderful Birthday Celebration With Some Of My Closest Friends. As For @DaveBautista… Be Careful Whose Party You Crash, Big Man! #WOOOOO"

You can see Flair's full tweet below: