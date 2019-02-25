- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW from Atlanta in this new video.

- As we've noted, tonight's RAW will feature the return of Roman Reigns. Reigns is set to give an update on his leukemia battle. There's still no word on what Reigns will be announcing but @Wrestlevotes reports that it's something "that's being kept from nearly everyone" in the company.

It will be interesting to see if Reigns makes his big announcement on RAW or if he holds off for Tuesday's Good Morning America appearance on ABC. We noted earlier how new commercials for the appearance are teasing "an announcement you can't miss" as Reigns goes one-on-one with host Robin Roberts.

- WWE props worker Thomas Gaitan III made news this month after he stopped a man from trying to leave the scene of a DUI crash in San Antonio, Texas. NBC News 4 reports that Gaitan was at home on a recent Saturday afternoon when he heard the sound of a two-car crash in his neighbor's yard. Gaitan saw the drunk driver, identified by police as 45 year old Jesus Trujillo Alvarez, try to stagger away from the scene and that's when he restrained the man, took him to the ground and kept him there until police arrived. The article described Gaitan as a large man who started working security at the age of 14, and now handles props for WWE.

The NBC affiliate in San Antonio noted that WWE producers have seen the video of the incident, embedded below, and that they praised him for "not only subduing the driver but doing so without injuring him."

