One of the personal trainers Roman Reigns worked with while staying in Waikiki took to Instagram to recount a recent time when Reigns was training at their facility. In the post, personal trainer Dave Gonyea claimed that the facility was helping Reigns prepare for his "in-ring return".

Accompanied by a photo of him and Reigns, Gonyea wrote the caption, "Had the absolute honor and privilege of having Roman Reigns train at Island Club and Spa during his stay in Waikiki! It was very humbling for an athlete of his caliber to not only train here but also speak so very highly of our facility. Glad we provided a great space to help him prepare for his in-ring return!"

Someone commented on the post, asking, "In-ring return?" To which Gonyea replied, "Tune in to raw on Monday night."

As attention began to grow on the post, Gonyea would later add a comment that reads, "Nah man he's still recovering. He won't be in action for another few months... keep in mind what leukemia is... and that he has been in remission this was a flair up that he needed treatment for. I was working out with him and he was definitely moving slow. It's the PG era they aren't working cancer."

As previously noted, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter yesterday to announce that Roman Reigns will be appearing on Monday's WWE RAW from Atlanta to address his battle with leukemia. No further details about the appearance have been confirmed by WWE.

You can see Gonyea's full post below: