At this Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will defend her title against Ruby Riott. Despite all the talk about Rousey defending her title at WrestleMania, Riott is not letting the champ forget she has a title match before then.

Earlier today, Rousey responded to Riott, who said the champ was so focused on the women's evolution and WrestleMania that she's not paying attention to the challenge right in front of her. Rousey replied, "Damn right I'm focused on the women's evolution getting the success we deserve. And FYI the women's evolution includes even you, Ruby Riott. I'm on a mission to make the first-ever women's main event at WrestleMania happen this year. If that means at Elimination Chamber I have to beat you to a pulp for your own good, I won't hesitate for second. Go ahead and hate me now, you won't even have to thank me later, I really don't care. I'm just trying to change the world, not get credit for it."

Who cares about what's best for business or what these people want?! You're so focused on giving the #WomensEvolution what they deserve, that you're not even looking at #EliminationChamber. So I'll gladly take your title & main event #Wrestlemania whether they like it or not. https://t.co/aLZSBJWtey — Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) February 13, 2019

Riott would comment back, "Do you hear yourself?! You think only you can give the world their first ever WrestleMania women's main event? You think that somehow you've carried the women's evolution on your back?! Get a grip! I have news for you! The women's evolution doesn't just include us...The Riott Squad is the women's evolution! We are and have been the change that the WWE women's division so desperately needs! So this Sunday, I'm gonna knock you unconscious, take your title, and finish your so called mission myself."

After replacing the suddenly suspended Becky Lynch, on this week's SmackDown, Charlotte acknowledged she may have a different WrestleMania opponent—if Riott won on Sunday—and reiterated that thought today on Twitter. Riott would reply to the former champion, "Finally someone with some sense!"