The fan page Sonya Deville / Riott Squad shared a video of Ronda Rousey questioning Sonya Deville about her MMA background and the tag team Deville has formed with Mandy Rose.

"I don't know if you can really call two amateur fights an MMA background," Rousey said. "She was never really a professional, she dabbled in it. She seems like a hobbyist to me. Two of them declared that they are in it and good for them if they think they are going to really win. They kind of have their own tension between them and have a lot of inner betrayals in their own team. I don't know. We'll see how well they do, but I think that there's a lot of other teams that have a lot more solid bond than they do."

When asked if she should be saying that, Rousey answered with, "Why? She said s--- about me getting kicked in the head. F--- her!"

Sonya Deville responded to the Ronda Rousey video on Twitter with the following: "Haha awhhh that's cute you're a little salty from some factual comments I made. Well, you know where I work and I would love to reenact the look on your face when you got KOed."