- The video above features Billie Kay and Peyton Royce sharing details about their 14 year friendship, and why they hated each other back in high school.

- WWE shared a video via Twitter of Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey talking about her match tomorrow against Ruby Riott at Elimination Chamber.

"Ruby, what you call arrogance, I call an accurate self-assessment," Ronda Rousey said. "The WWE is a business, not a women's charity. Vince McMahon is a staunch businessman who wants a sure bet. I'm just going to go ahead and state the obvious, I'm the only woman in history who has ever successfully headlined a pay-per-view. In fact, I'm the only woman who has single-handedly pulled numbers that even WrestleMania would be happy to match, whether or not you or anyone else wants to admit it. If you're tired of waiting, whining, and crying for the women to be placed on the pedestal we deserve to be on, Ruby, you're going to have to suck it up and watch me machete my way through this unbeaten path while I squash your one-woman riot at Elimination Chamber."

You can watch the video below:

- WWE acknowledged Chyna's debut, which happened on this day in 1997. They tweeted a video with the caption: "Goldust was in for a surprise when Chyna made her SHOCKING debut on this day in 1997!" You can watch her debut below: