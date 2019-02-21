- Above, Nikki Bella defended the WWE Divas Championship against Paige at Fastlane in 2015. At the end of the match, Nikki would send Paige into the second turnbuckle pad and get the roll-up for the win.

- Fighting with My Family hits theaters nationwide tomorrow and The Miz hyped the film in the video below. After cutting a promo for it he told the cameras to make sure the sequel to Fighting with My Family features his family. Miz will be teaming up with Shane McMahon in a rematch against the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos, at next month's WWE Fastlane.

.@mikethemiz wants you to go see @FightingWMyFam, in theaters nationwide tomorrow, and it'll be AWESOME! pic.twitter.com/MAyEahWGxq — WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2019

See Also Paige Clarifies Comments On Fans Holding Women Back In WWE Before Women's Revolution

- With the news of Hulk Hogan's biopic in the works, Rusev is already throwing his name in the hat to play Iron Sheik, Sgt. Slaughter, Big Boss Man, Vader, or Nikolai Volkoff in the film. Iron Sheik responded Rusev could play Volkoff, but "only one Iron Sheik show the Earth who make that Hollywood blond humble."

I can play everybody from Iron Sheik to Sgt Slaughter to Big Boss Man ,Vader and Nicolai Volkoff. Book me pay me brother. https://t.co/oSNw4qxawV — Rusev (@RusevBUL) February 20, 2019