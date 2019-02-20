Actor Chris Hemsworth (Thor) has signed on to star as WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan in a new biopic from Netflix, according to ET Canada.

The new movie will focus on The Hulkster's rise in pro wrestling and the beginnings of Hulkamania. Hogan will serve as a consultant on the movie, and will act as Executive Producer along with Hemsworth, director Todd Phillips and Bradley Cooper. Cooper had been in talks to play Vince McMahon in the McMahon biopic Pandemonium, which has been in development for several years.

Eric Bischoff is one of the producers, according to The Hollywood Reporter, as well as Hemsworth himself.

The movie will focus on Hogan's pro wrestling career but will not touch on the later years of Hogan's life, including the divorce from his first wife, the sex tape scandal and the lawsuit against Gawker.

There's no word yet on other casting details or when the movie will be released by Netflix, but we will keep you updated.