Backstage Update On Roman Reigns' WWE Status Following Schedule Change

There was some confusion recently about Roman Reigns' WWE schedule and claims that he was unhappy with WWE, rumors that have now been debunked.

Recently, Reigns' schedule for June was removed despite him being the world champion, which led many to believe there was some tension with TKO and WWE. However, "Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select" has revealed that WWE had published the June dates by mistake, which is why they were removed. The report claimed that all was good between Reigns and TKO, dismissing any suggestions of a rift between the two parties. The outlet added that there is no truth to reports of Reigns leaving WWE and that his position within the company remains secure and he is a major part of WWE's creative plans.

WWE had initially advertised that Reigns would feature in "WWE Raw" in June, which was later changed by WWE. A recent report about the change in Reigns' schedule had said that WWE may have altered plans for him and chosen not to use him at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Reigns featured in WWE's poster for the show, alongside the likes of Cody Rhodes, Oba Femi, and Rhea Ripley, to name a few.

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion, though, will feature extensively for WWE in May, with the promotion advertising him for the May 11, May 18, and May 25 editions of "Raw," as well as the Clash in Italy PLE on May 31. "The Original Tribal Chief" said during the WrestleMania 42 post-show that he is no longer a part-time star, indicating that fans will be seeing more of him following his world title win at "The Show of Shows."