Darby Allin To Defend AEW World Title At Fairway To Hell

Following his AEW World Title defense against Kevin Knight in the main event of "AEW Dynamite" Wednesday, Darby Allin will once again put the championship on the line this upcoming weekend.

Last night, AEW officially announced that Allin will defend the title against PAC on Saturday's one-hour special "Fairway to Hell."

"#AEWCollision: Fairway to Hell 8/7c, TBS + HBO Max THIS SATURDAY, 5/9 AEW World Title @DarbyAllin vs @BASTARDPAC With a 2-1 record vs Darby + back-to-back wins on AEW TV, PAC has earned a title shot! A very personal rivalry continues when PAC collides vs Darby THIS SATURDAY!"

#AEWCollision: Fairway to Hell

8/7c, TBS + HBO Max

THIS SATURDAY, 5/9 AEW World Title@DarbyAllin vs @BASTARDPAC With a 2-1 record vs Darby

+ back-to-back wins on AEW TV, PAC has earned a title shot! A very personal rivalry continues when PAC collides vs Darby THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/0WgWHAPYJS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 7, 2026

The back-to-back victories for PAC that earned him the opportunity to challenge for Allin's title both transpired on "AEW Collision," when he defeated Lio Rush in April, and then picked up a win alongside the Death Riders and The Dogs last week against Top Flight and The Rascalz. Although PAC has a 2-1 record over Allin, the AEW World Champion defeated "The Bastard" in their last encounter in January.

After Allin pinned Knight to retain the title, MJF demanded that he wants a rematch for the gold after having just lost the championship last month. However, Allin stated that MJF would need to put something on the line in order to get a rematch, and despite offering his scarf, his "Dynamite" Diamond Ring, and $1,000,000, the champion refused. Allin then claimed that if MJF wants another title shot, he'll need to shave his head, and if he doesn't appear at the contract signing for their potential matchup next week, he never gets his rematch for the championship.

In addition to his match against PAC this weekend, Allin has another scheduled title bout against AEW International Champion Kazuchika Okada on "Dynamite" next Wednesday.