South African Discus Star Francois Prinsloo Announces WWE Departure

WWE has made numerous releases over the last couple weeks. While Dave Meltzer noted that cuts are completed, some names may still continue to come out. As though to prove the point, Olympian discus thrower Francois Prinsloo announced on his Instagram that he was no longer with WWE.

In a lengthy caption on Instagram, Prinsloo made reference to "my slew of freakish injuries." He wrote that "WWE has been nothing but a blessing for me. It has easily been one of the hardest challenges I've had to face and yet I wouldn't have had it any other way. Through this journey I was able to learn a lot about myself, the world and the beautiful people in it."

"WWE showed me a world I never knew that I would fall in love with, introduced me to amazing people that I will never forget," he continued. "It reignited my passion and talent for acting and speaking."

Prinsloo was announced with the May 2025 signings, although there is a pinned post on his Instagram from December 2024 with various WWE related hashtags and he is holding an "NXT" title in several photos. As a discus thrower, Prinsloo attended the University of South Alabama. He competed in the 2024 Olympics for South Africa.

Days after some of the WWE releases were announced, WWE announced four new signings, including RFK Jr.'s niece, Zoe Hines.