WWE Announces Four New Signings, Including Niece Of Robert Kennedy Jr.

Following a big round of cuts to the WWE roster, new additions are being made. Some have been call ups from "NXT" to "Raw" and "SmackDown", such as Joe Hendry and Fatal Influence. "NXT" may have lost some talents, but it's being replenished. On Tuesday's episode, fans saw the debuts of Lizzy Rain, Will Kroos, and the man currently known as EVIL. Their new rookie class was just announced as well.

"NXT" posted the newest four members to their social media. The post introduced Alyssa Daniele, Garrett Beck, Nicholas Panicali, and Zoe Hines. Little is known about the new signees.

Meet the NEWEST Rookie Class! 👏👏👏 Alyssa Daniele

Garrett Beck

Nicholas Panicali

Zoe Hines#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Doa8clgDNM — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 29, 2026

Hines is the niece of Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and his wife, actress Cheryl Hines. RFK Jr. tweeted a reply to NXT's post and said, "My niece Zoe Hines just joined the pantheon of WWE wrestlers (sic)" She also played softball at Boston College.

My niece Zoe Hines just joined the pantheon of WWE wrestlers! — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) April 29, 2026

Beck signed with WWE's Next In Line (NIL) program last June. He played lacrosse at Grand Canyon University. According to Panicali's Instagram, he is a fitness trainer. Daniele is a model and a snowboarder, according to her Instagram. She had a WWE tryout in January.

WWE held tryouts earlier this year. Rain was the standout from the SummerSlam tryouts.