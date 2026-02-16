WWE Reportedly Recruiting Several Independent Names For Tryouts

Several independent names are reportedly set for WWE tryouts very soon, and other names have confirmed they will indeed be getting official looks by the company. According to Fightful Select, those names include Airica Demia, Notorious Mimi, and more.

The outlet reported in January that Demia and Mimi were set for tryouts, believed to be that month, but Fightful reported in its latest update that both are being actively recruited, with Demia reportedly set for a tryout this week.

Demia posted to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday of last week and said she is ready for the "opportunity of a lifetime." The post included a photo of an invitation to a WWE tryout, and Demia tagged the "WWERecruit" account on the platform. Notorious Mimi also posted the same invitation on Thursday to her own X account. Fellow independent talent "The Example" Ricky South posted the same, as did The Tuckman and Scott Green, all representing Australia.

According to Fightful, other names being considered for tryouts are Nikki Blackheart, who attended Bayley's Lodestone seminar, Fallyn Gray, and another name they were working to confirm. None of the talent confirmed in their social media posts when the tryouts would be taking place.

At the beginning of February, WWE reportedly signed the MVP of its SummerSlam tryouts, Rayne Leverkusen, after she lost the Hustle Championship and the PROGRESS Women's title. A total of 55 performers were assessed during Leverkusen's tryout over the summer, but there is no word on how many will attend the latest round of tryouts with WWE alongside Demia, Mimi, and South.