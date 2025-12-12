Details On Wrestling Training Camp Run By WWE's Bayley

When opportunity comes a knocking, ding dong, hello, you answer. And for the case of several independent wrestlers, they opened the door eagerly. This past weekend, the first-ever WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion, Bayley, offered extensive in-ring training to rising stars through her Lodestone event. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter provided additional details from what appeared to be a highly effective event.

Since the initial report from last week, the names of the wrestlers who participated in this event were revealed in this week's newsletter. Those were: Jane Nero, Anita Vaughan, Safire Reed, Chantal Jordan, Dreya Mitchell, Nor Diana, Nikki Blackheart, Erika Reid, Liviyah, Amira (not Amira Blair from the U.K.), Sirena Veil, Leah Sparks, Dani Mo, Ella Envy, Rachel Armstrong, Izzy Moreno (who was the little girl who was the Bayley fan in the "WWE NXT" days), Aliyssa Rios, Gabby Forza, Sara Leon, Janai Kai, and Brooke Havok.

As for guest coaches who stood alongside Bayley, former and current women's champions Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Lyra Valkyria, Maxxine Dupri, Roxanne Perez, Nattie Neidhart, Bianca Belair, TJ Wilson all provided additional coaching both in and out of the ring. However, the most surprising name to appear at Lodestone was none other than "The Never Seen 17" John Cena, who is just one day away from closing the book on his highly celebrated 25-year in-ring career. Reports noted that Cena stayed eight hours and critiqued every match of the day that he was there. Ivy Nile also offered strength and conditioning classes at her gym during this event.

According to WON, the former multi-time champion took care of the trainees' lodging, transportation, and anything else during those three days. Helping expand WWE's relationship with the independent circuits across the world, "The Role Model" received glowing reviews on her Lodestone Camp event, especially from staff members within WWE. When speaking with WWE sources, Sean Ross Sapp of "Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select" was told that those within the company complimented Bayley's tenacity, noting she's highly regarded for hosting this event. "It's incredible to see what impact someone has when they pour their heart into it, and that's what she did," one staff member said.