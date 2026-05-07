WWE's Natalya Pays Tribute To Late Star Owen Hart On What Would Be His 61st Birthday

Nearly twenty seven years after his tragic death, wrestling legend Owen Hart continues to be fondly remembered by the wrestling world, and will be honored again by AEW later this year with the annual Owen Hart Cup tournament. And today, on what would've been Hart's 61st birthday, many are taking a moment to remember the "King of Harts," perhaps none more notable than his niece, WWE star Natalya.

Taking to her Instagram early Thursday afternoon, Natalya posted a tribute to her uncle, complete with a video clip, made by Peter Chao, and a brief message introducing it.

"Happy birthday to the King of Harts, Owen Hart, on his birthday," Natalya said. "I love being able to celebrate what an incredible person Owen was. He was deeply loved, and the impact he had on people is something that still lives on every single day. Owen's spirit continues to shine so brightly. I hope you take a moment to watch this and remember Owen Hart today."

Accompanied by the song "The Dance" by Garth Brooks, the video featured Natalya and her husband, WWE producer TJ Wilson, discussing their memories of Owen and how he had inspired them to continue his legacy by running their own Hart Dungeon in Florida. Clips were also shown of Hart's legendary career, including moments from his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and numerous highlights from his time in WWE, such as his matches with brother Bret Hart and brother-in-law Davey Boy Smith.

Natalya has never been shy about honoring Owen, and had previously paid tribute to him on what would've been his 59th birthday two years ago. She has also spoken positively about AEW's Owen Hart Cup tournament, particularly in how the tournament allows her uncle's legacy to live on even after his death.