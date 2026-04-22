Will Ospreay Addresses Owen Hart Cup Participation, Possible Path To AEW All In 2026
Will Ospreay is a handful of matches into his return from neck surgery, and so far it's been a bit of a mixed bag for the AEW star. While Ospreay has picked up wins over Blake Christian, PAC, and Hechicero so far, he was unable to defeat Jon Moxley at AEW Dynasty, and his matches with PAC and Hechicero were noticeably back and forth contests where Ospreay was only barely able to pull out some wins.
Still, given he has been winning and was a finalist for the Owen Hart Cup Tournament last year, there's plenty of reason to believe Ospreay would qualify for the tournament again this year. But during an interview with "TheSportster," Ospreay admitted his recent performances have left him a bit worried about getting another shot at the Owen, and thus motivated to have a strong performance against Mark Davis this week on "AEW Dynamite."
"I'm hoping I qualify anyway," Ospreay said. "But like, I've had four matches, I think, so far, and like, I've barely escaped with the wins in quite a lot of them. So I don't know if I'll be in contention. Hopefully, the fact that I was a finalist last year is enough to put me in there.
"But I need to start racking up some big wins, because I know the toll it's taken on my body, and I'm not meeting the mark. I'm not getting the big wins I need to get. So hopefully this match with Davis will change things this Wednesday."
Ospreay Expresses Hope He Can Win The AEW World Title At Wembley Stadium
Qualifying and then winning the Owen Hart Cup tournament would put Ospreay in line for an AEW World Championship match at AEW All In later this summer, a show that happens to be held in London's Wembley Stadium, not far from where Ospreay grew up. Ospreay is no stranger to wrestling at Wembley, having previously defeated Chris Jericho and MJF at AEW All In 2023 and 2024 in the legendary arena. Winning the AEW World Championship in front of his home fans, however, is something even Ospreay recognizes would be a step above the rest.
"That moment would be...I couldn't put it into words, because years ago, when they first did that Wembley show, it didn't seem like it was real, and it didn't seem like it was possible to, especially, fill it at the time," Ospreay said. "And I wasn't even, like, a part of the company back then. So the fact that...I could never imagine what Wembley Stadium would look like.
"And now I've been in there, and I've felt it. Winning a championship in that venue, to win the most coveted prize in all of pro wrestling, I honestly think it would be one of those moments where, like, I finally did something cool in my life, that I can actually look back on and be proud of that."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TheSportster" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription