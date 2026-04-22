Will Ospreay Addresses Owen Hart Cup Participation, Possible Path To AEW All In 2026

Will Ospreay is a handful of matches into his return from neck surgery, and so far it's been a bit of a mixed bag for the AEW star. While Ospreay has picked up wins over Blake Christian, PAC, and Hechicero so far, he was unable to defeat Jon Moxley at AEW Dynasty, and his matches with PAC and Hechicero were noticeably back and forth contests where Ospreay was only barely able to pull out some wins.

Still, given he has been winning and was a finalist for the Owen Hart Cup Tournament last year, there's plenty of reason to believe Ospreay would qualify for the tournament again this year. But during an interview with "TheSportster," Ospreay admitted his recent performances have left him a bit worried about getting another shot at the Owen, and thus motivated to have a strong performance against Mark Davis this week on "AEW Dynamite."

"I'm hoping I qualify anyway," Ospreay said. "But like, I've had four matches, I think, so far, and like, I've barely escaped with the wins in quite a lot of them. So I don't know if I'll be in contention. Hopefully, the fact that I was a finalist last year is enough to put me in there.

"But I need to start racking up some big wins, because I know the toll it's taken on my body, and I'm not meeting the mark. I'm not getting the big wins I need to get. So hopefully this match with Davis will change things this Wednesday."