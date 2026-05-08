Backstage Report On Big E's WWE Status After Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods Depart

The New Day no longer exists in WWE, but one of its former members, Big E, will continue his tenure in the promotion.

Since calling time on his in-ring career, Big E has worked as a panelist on WWE PLEs. Following the release of his former New Day mates, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, there was some discussion about his future in the promotion. "Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select" has revealed that WWE is pleased with the work that the former WWE Champion has been doing and will remain a part of WWE's kickoff shows. The report claims that Big E is seen as a "valuable" figure for the kickoff show and is considered a major contributor to its success.

The retired WWE star has been part of the kickoff show panel alongside a wide variety of guests, which is hosted by "WWE SmackDown" commentator Joe Tessitore. Big E has detailed how moving into commentary was something many within the company pitched to him following his retirement, but he explained that the travel involved put him off joining the commentary team.

Big E confirmed his retirement from in-ring action last year, after suffering an injury in 2022. His last on-screen interaction with his New Day buddies came in 2024, when he was thrown out of the group by the two, with Kofi and Woods turning heel. The trio never got to follow up on that storyline, which Big E conceded was a fair criticism of it.