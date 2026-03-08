WWE's Big E On Lack Of Follow-Up To New Day Betrayal: 'That Is A Very Real Criticism'

Big E has discussed his ejection from The New Day and how he didn't want to mislead fans with what they portrayed in the angle.

The former New Day star recently spoke "The Takedown on SI," where he was asked the thought process behind the angle when he knew that there wasn't going to be a payoff. Big E stated that he understood the criticism that some had about the segment and conceded that there was no point in dragging the storyline when there was no chance of him returning to the ring.

"Yeah and I think that is a very real criticism. Creative, as you know, is a give and take and I'm only one component of it and you know there are a lot of other people involved. The creative team kind of just talked to me about the general idea and I initially thought at least being able to kind of — not pass the baton — if Kofi and Woods were going to work with another team and I was able to kind of give them my blessing or we had — I had an idea I wanted to do around Rumble, to kind of foil Kofi and Woods. I thought there was a way to, because I'm with you in that us continuing to build this angle or to build heat with someone who's not coming back, I think doesn't make sense. It leads fans astray," he said.

He added that the creative team has many voices and they had to come to a consensus that was the most practical for everyone involved. The former WWE Champion said that he had thoughts of retribution against his former buddies, but eventually shelved those plans. Big E hinted at retirement from the ring last year, following his nasty injury, and he recently confirmed it in a retrospective post on social media.