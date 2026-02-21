WWE's Big E: Revenge Against The New Day Was 'Discussed' But His Focus Is Elsewhere

Earlier this month, WWE's Big E (real name Ettore Ewen) officially confirmed his retirement from pro wrestling, years after a broken neck led to him stepping away from the ring. Big E is best known for his membership in The New Day, one of the most accomplished trios in WWE history, but the last time he was onscreen with his partners, things did not go very well.

According to Ewen, speaking on 107.7 The Bone, there was talk about Big E getting a measure of revenge against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for their treatment of him at the New Day 10th anniversary celebration on "WWE Raw." However, it never came to pass.

"It was something that was discussed at some point," Big E said. "But, look, I'm very zen these days. I'm a big mindfulness meditation guy. Right now, I'm focused on my broadcasting role. That is my role. And look, if those guys would actually appear on a PLE, if they would be there on one of these things, maybe I would spend more time talking and thinking about them. But I look around – I look at the card, no New Day. Another PLE goes by, no New Day. So what do you want me to do?"

Big E regularly appears on pre- and post-show panels for major WWE events, offering his predictions and reactions alongside other panelists. He's set to continue broadcasting outside of WWE soon, too, appearing as the host of NFL draft analysis series "The Evaluation."

Big E began his wrestling career in 2009, when he signed a developmental contract with WWE after playing college football. That makes Ewen one of the few wrestlers of his era to have such a lengthy career without ever wrestling outside of WWE. Along with the accolades achieved with The New Day, Big E went on to become WWE Champion in 2021 before the end of his in-ring career the next year.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 107.7 The Bone and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.