Eric Bischoff Comments On The Death Of Ted Turner: 'He Was The Elon Musk' Of His Time

In the wake of Ted Turner's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, many have begun to grapple with the impressive legacy that Turner left behind. And while much has been made about Turner's ownership of the Atlanta Braves, his pioneering of cable television and cables news, and his other ventures, his contributions to wrestling have also been focused on, as Turner not only owned WCW for its peak years, but was instrumental in getting wrestling on TV during the launch of his Superstation in the early 70s.

Tributes from the wrestling world poured in after Turner's death, with AEW in particular honoring Turner during their broadcast of "AEW Dynamite." Hours beforehand, Eric Bischoff, who worked under Turner as the chief executive of WCW in the 1990s, made the media rounds, including appearing on "Busted Open Radio" to discuss Turner's wrestling legacy.

Bischoff shared many stories with hosts Tommy Dreamer and Dave LaGreca, including his pitch to Turner for "WCW Monday Nitro" in 1995, and Turner's insistence on keeping WCW on the air for many years, even when Turner Broadcasting's board of directors argued against it. Most poignantly, Bischoff admitted that the life he and his family had lived was largely due to the opportunity Turner gave him, leading Bischoff label Turner as the 1990s version of a famous modern day entrepreneur.

"None of this would've ever happened without Ted," Bischoff said. "But that's just me. Think about how many thousands of other people's lives were impacted in much the same way at Turner Broadcasting in general. I mean, the man did so much for the city of Atlanta He was just an amazing...he was the entrepreneur's entrepreneur. He was amazing, especially in the media. There's never going to be another one like him. He was the Elon Musk of media in his time. And just, I'm so grateful that I had a chance to work with him, just to say that I did."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription